Shelling of Izium with MLRS: three people wounded. PHOTOS

Russian troops have shelled the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region using multiple launch rocket systems.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.

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Consequences of the shelling and investigation

As a result of the attack, a hit on a bathhouse building was recorded. Adjacent infrastructure, including a car, was also damaged.

"The premises of the establishment and a car were damaged. As a result of the shelling, three people sustained injuries – a woman born in 1990 and two men born in 1961 and 1993," the police stated.

According to preliminary data, three civilians were injured as a result of the strike. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case regarding a war crime. The details have been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Investigations are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the shelling and document the consequences of the attack.

We previously reported that the Russians dropped nine KABs on Kherson and the surrounding region in the evening: an enterprise and warehouses were damaged.

Read more: Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 19 April, — Air Force