Shelling of Izium with MLRS: three people wounded. PHOTOS
Russian troops have shelled the city of Izium in the Kharkiv region using multiple launch rocket systems.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.
Consequences of the shelling and investigation
As a result of the attack, a hit on a bathhouse building was recorded. Adjacent infrastructure, including a car, was also damaged.
"The premises of the establishment and a car were damaged. As a result of the shelling, three people sustained injuries – a woman born in 1990 and two men born in 1961 and 1993," the police stated.
According to preliminary data, three civilians were injured as a result of the strike. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
Law enforcement officers have opened a criminal case regarding a war crime. The details have been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Investigations are currently underway to establish all the circumstances of the shelling and document the consequences of the attack.
- We previously reported that the Russians dropped nine KABs on Kherson and the surrounding region in the evening: an enterprise and warehouses were damaged.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password