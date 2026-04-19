Russian forces dropped nine KAB bombs on Kherson and region in evening: factory and warehouses were damaged. PHOTOS
Russian occupiers dropped nine guided aerial bombs on Kherson and the surrounding region.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"In the evening, the occupying forces dropped nine guided aerial bombs on Kherson, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, and Rozliv.
In particular, the strikes caused damage to warehouses in the regional centre and a factory building in Chornobaivka," the statement said.
At this time, there have been no reports of civilian casualties.
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