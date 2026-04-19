Russian forces dropped nine KAB bombs on Kherson and region in evening: factory and warehouses were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers dropped nine guided aerial bombs on Kherson and the surrounding region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"In the evening, the occupying forces dropped nine guided aerial bombs on Kherson, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, and Rozliv.



In particular, the strikes caused damage to warehouses in the regional centre and a factory building in Chornobaivka," the statement said.

At this time, there have been no reports of civilian casualties.

Read more: Another group of children and teenagers has been returned from toccupied part of Kherson region





