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News Photo Shelling of the Kherson region
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Russian forces dropped nine KAB bombs on Kherson and region in evening: factory and warehouses were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers dropped nine guided aerial bombs on Kherson and the surrounding region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"In the evening, the occupying forces dropped nine guided aerial bombs on Kherson, Chornobaivka, Bilozerka, and Rozliv.

In particular, the strikes caused damage to warehouses in the regional centre and a factory building in Chornobaivka," the statement said.

At this time, there have been no reports of civilian casualties.

Read more: Another group of children and teenagers has been returned from toccupied part of Kherson region

Russia launched a massive attack with KABs on the Kherson region on 19 April: what is known?
Russia launched a massive attack with KABs on the Kherson region on 19 April: what is known?
Russia launched a massive attack with KABs on the Kherson region on 19 April: what is known?

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shoot out (16997) Kherson (1463) Chornobayivka (40) Kherson region (2633) Kherson district (549) Bilozerka (77) Rozlyv (3)
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