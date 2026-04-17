Another group of children and teenagers has been returned from toccupied part of Kherson region

Another group of children and teenagers has been successfully returned from the part of the Kherson region temporarily occupied by Russia to territory controlled by Ukraine as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s "Bring Kids Back UA" initiative.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, among those returned are:

6 boys and 1 girl aged 3 to 17,

one adult who was previously a child without parental care.

See more: Seven Ukrainian children aged 13 to 17 returned from temporarily occupied territories – Lubinets. PHOTOS

Each and every one of them has endured pressure and intimidation from the occupying authorities.

Stories of children and teenagers

An 11-year-old girl was forced to participate in military-themed events at school. When she refused, she was bullied by her teachers. The constant fear led to serious health problems.

A 17-year-old boy was tricked into being taken to a so-called "camp," where he was forced to sing the Russian national anthem. When he refused, he was threatened with isolation. Upon returning, he was forced to hide from patrols searching for teenagers to hand out draft notices.

Read more: US allocates $25 million for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

It is noted that they are finally safe today.