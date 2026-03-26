US allocates $25 million for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

The United States is allocating $25 million for programmes aimed at the return and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children forcibly displaced by Russia.

This is stated on the U.S. Department of State’s website, Censor.NET reports.

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Where the funds will go

It is noted that the funds will be directed toward supporting the identification, return, and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children and young people who were forcibly displaced by Russia.

U.S. funding will support two types of programmes:

tracking deported children;

supporting the government of Ukraine and trusted local partners in the rehabilitation of those returned.

Read more: Two more teenagers rescued from temporarily occupied part of Kherson region

The U.S. continues funding

"President Trump has made it clear that the tragic bloodshed in Ukraine must end, and his administration remains fully committed to securing a lasting peace," the statement said.

It is also stressed that the United States continues to fund dozens of assistance programmes for civilians affected by the violence caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read more: 684 children have died in Ukraine during full-scale war – Zelenska