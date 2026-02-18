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News Returning children from occupation
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Two more teenagers rescued from temporarily occupied part of Kherson region

Two more teens rescued from occupied Kherson region

Two more teenagers have been rescued from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

Among those returned to territory controlled by Ukraine is a sixteen-year-old girl whose parents were threatened by Russian social services with separation due to her refusal to obtain a Russian passport. At school, she was forced to attend propaganda classes.

Fortunately, the children are now safe and receiving the necessary support for a gradual return to normal life.

The rescue of the children became possible within the framework of the President of Ukraine’s Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the assistance of the charitable organization Save Ukraine (https://www.saveukraineua.org/ua/).

Since the beginning of 2026, 29 children have been returned from temporarily occupied communities of the Kherson region.

See more: Five Ukrainian children returned from Russia and occupied territories. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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children (1156) occupation (2033) Prokudin Oleksandr (52) Kherson region (2673)
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