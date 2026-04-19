ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10314 visitors online
News Attack of drones
4 043 6

Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 19 April, — Air Force

shahed

Russia continues to shell Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 5:39 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft dropped guided bombs in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 5:40 p.m. – A UAV from the Kherson region, heading toward the Mykolaiv region.

At 6:34 p.m. – A UAV in the Black Sea, heading toward the Odesa region.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: warehouses and port facilities damaged. PHOTO

Author: 

drone (2589) shoot out (16997) Shahed (1349)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 