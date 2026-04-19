Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 19 April, — Air Force

Russia continues to shell Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 5:39 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft dropped guided bombs in the Zaporizhzhia region.

At 5:40 p.m. – A UAV from the Kherson region, heading toward the Mykolaiv region.

At 6:34 p.m. – A UAV in the Black Sea, heading toward the Odesa region.

We previously reported that the enemy attacked the Poltava region: an attack on railway infrastructure has been confirmed.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: warehouses and port facilities damaged. PHOTO