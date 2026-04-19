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Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 19 April, — Air Force
Russia continues to shell Ukraine with attack drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Movement of enemy drones
At 5:39 p.m. – Enemy tactical aircraft dropped guided bombs in the Zaporizhzhia region.
At 5:40 p.m. – A UAV from the Kherson region, heading toward the Mykolaiv region.
At 6:34 p.m. – A UAV in the Black Sea, heading toward the Odesa region.
- We previously reported that the enemy attacked the Poltava region: an attack on railway infrastructure has been confirmed.
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