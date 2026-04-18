Russia attacked Odesa region with drones: warehouses and port facilities damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 18 April, the Odesa region came under attack once again. Russian drones struck infrastructure in the Odesa district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

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"Port and industrial infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region were hit.

Administrative buildings, warehouses containing agricultural produce, buses and storage tanks were damaged. The strikes caused fires, which have already been extinguished by emergency services.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured," the statement reads.

Work is currently underway to deal with the aftermath. Law enforcement agencies are documenting yet another war crime by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of the Odesa region.

Read more: Missile and drone attack on Odesa: number of casualties has risen to 36, including one child

Consequences of the attack





