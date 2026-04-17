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Missile and drone attack on Odesa: number of casualties has risen to 36, including one child
The number of casualties in Odesa has risen following rocket and drone attacks on residential areas on the evening of April 15 and into the night of April 16.
This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that the number of casualties has risen to 36. Among the casualties is one child.
Nine people were killed in these attacks: one in the evening and eight during the night.
"As a result of the attacks, entire families have lost loved ones, and many people have suffered pain and injuries," the statement reads.
Condition of the injured
As of the morning of April 17, nine people, including one child, remain in medical facilities. Medical staff continue to fight to save the lives and health of each patient.
Background
- As a reminder, on the evening of April 15, Russian troops attacked Odesa, and a high-rise building was hit. There were reports of fatalities and injuries.
- On the night of April 16, Odesa suffered several waves of missile and UAV attacks. Infrastructure facilities and a residential building in the Khadzhybeyskyi district were damaged; the blast wave also blew out over 300 windows in several buildings. Deaths and injuries were reported.
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