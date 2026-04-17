Missile and drone attack on Odesa: number of casualties has risen to 36, including one child

The number of casualties in Odesa has risen following rocket and drone attacks on residential areas on the evening of April 15 and into the night of April 16.

This was reported by Oleh Kiper, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is reported that the number of casualties has risen to 36. Among the casualties is one child.

Nine people were killed in these attacks: one in the evening and eight during the night.

"As a result of the attacks, entire families have lost loved ones, and many people have suffered pain and injuries," the statement reads.

See more: Russian strike on building in Odesa: emergency rescue operations completed, 8 people killed, 16 more injured. PHOTOS

Condition of the injured

As of the morning of April 17, nine people, including one child, remain in medical facilities. Medical staff continue to fight to save the lives and health of each patient.

Read more: Russia uses record number of Shahed drones in attacks on Odesa – Pletenchuk

Background