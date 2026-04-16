Russian strike on building in Odesa: emergency rescue operations completed, 8 people killed, 16 more injured. PHOTOS

Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Odesa at the site of an enemy strike on a residential building, which resulted in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

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Operations completed

As noted, 8 people were killed, and 16 others were injured as a result of this strike

It is reported that a total of 22 people were injured in the city following the massive shelling.

SES psychologists provided all necessary assistance to local residents.

Read more: It is immoral and dangerous to delay aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia after night attack, - Sybiha

Clean-up operations

According to the State Emergency Service, over 100 rescue workers and 25 units of fire and rescue equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the strike on a residential building.

Read more: Russia uses record number of Shahed drones in attacks on Odesa – Pletenchuk

Background

As a reminder, on the night of April 16, Odesa suffered several waves of missile and UAV attacks. Infrastructure facilities and a residential building in the Khadzhybeyskyi district were damaged; the blast wave also blew out over 300 windows in several buildings. Deaths and injuries were reported.

Aftermath of the strike











Massive shelling on 16 April