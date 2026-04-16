Russian strike on building in Odesa: emergency rescue operations completed, 8 people killed, 16 more injured. PHOTOS
Emergency rescue operations have been completed in Odesa at the site of an enemy strike on a residential building, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
Operations completed
As noted, 8 people were killed, and 16 others were injured as a result of this strike
It is reported that a total of 22 people were injured in the city following the massive shelling.
SES psychologists provided all necessary assistance to local residents.
Clean-up operations
According to the State Emergency Service, over 100 rescue workers and 25 units of fire and rescue equipment were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the strike on a residential building.
Background
As a reminder, on the night of April 16, Odesa suffered several waves of missile and UAV attacks. Infrastructure facilities and a residential building in the Khadzhybeyskyi district were damaged; the blast wave also blew out over 300 windows in several buildings. Deaths and injuries were reported.
Aftermath of the strike
Massive shelling on 16 April
- On the night of 16 April 2026, Russian forces carried out a combined attack on Ukrainian territory using missiles and attack drones. Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and other regions came under attack.
- As of the morning, at least 15 people are known to have been killed and more than 100 injured. The figures are being clarified.
- In Kyiv, 4 people were killed, including a child. More than 50 people were injured. Podilskyi and Obolonskyi districts suffered the heaviest destruction.
- In Odesa, 9 people were killed in two waves of attacks, and dozens were injured. Port and residential infrastructure were damaged, and a multi-storey building was partially destroyed.
- In Dnipro and the region, at least 3 people were killed, and others were injured, including children. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities were damaged.
- In Kharkiv, civilians were injured in drone strikes, and destruction was recorded in residential areas.
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