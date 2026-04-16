It is immoral and dangerous to delay aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia after night attack, - Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to take immediate action in response to the Russian attack on the night of Thursday, April 16.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiga posted about this on social media platform X.

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"A terrorist attack on Ukraine involving nearly 700 drones and dozens of ballistic and cruise missiles. The attack was primarily directed against civilians. At least 4 people were killed in Kyiv, including a 12-year-old child, with over 50 wounded; 8 killed in Odesa; 3 killed and three dozen wounded in Dnipro; and 1 killed in Zaporizhzhia. Such attacks cannot be normalized. These are war crimes that must be stopped, and their perpetrators must be held accountable," Sibiga wrote.

See more: Overnight, Odesa came under several waves of rocket and UAV attacks: 8 dead, 19 injured. PHOTOS

The minister noted that all decisions necessary to increase pressure on the aggressor must be implemented immediately.

"Delaying sanctions against Russia or aid packages for Ukraine is immoral, counterproductive, and dangerous. Every day of further inaction on key decisions sends the wrong signals and encourages the aggressor to continue, prolong, and expand the war," Sibiga emphasized.

He reiterated his call for all states to join the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, informing the Council of Europe of his intention to accede to its Enlarged Partial Agreement.

See: Three people killed in Russian attack on Dnipro (updated). VIDEO + PHOTO REPORT

"The most appropriate response to Russian terror is to ensure that justice is served for the leaders of the Russian terrorist regime," Sibiga noted.

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