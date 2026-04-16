Overnight, Odesa came under several waves of rocket and UAV attacks: 9 dead, 26 injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 15 April, the Russians launched several waves of missile and drone attacks on Odesa. Six people were killed and a further 11 were injured as a result of the strikes. Residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhiy Lysak.

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"Last night, the city endured several waves of attacks by missiles and strike UAVs.

Unfortunately, we have six fatalities. My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones. A further 11 people were injured and are receiving all necessary medical care," the statement reads.

Infrastructure facilities and a residential building in the Khadzhybei district were damaged, and the blast wave shattered over 300 windows in several buildings.

In addition, damage has been reported in one of the parks in the Prymorskyi district.

Update

Later, Lysak reported that the death toll from the overnight Russian attack had risen to 7.

"We have just learned of an eighth fatality following this difficult night in Odesa. My condolences to the families and loved ones.

Additionally, 16 people were injured as a result of the attack," Lysak said at 8:19 a.m.

Oleh Kiper, head of the RMA, reported that as a result of nighttime and evening shelling targeting civilian infrastructure in Odesa, nine people have been confirmed dead and another 23 injured.

Later, the CMA reported that the number of casualties in Odesa resulting from the Russian Federation’s nighttime attack had risen to 26. Rescue workers and police are continuing their efforts, as there are reports of people missing.

See more: Russians strike nine-storey residential building in Odesa: one person killed, number of injured rises to 6. PHOTOS (updated)

Consequences of the enemy attack

















