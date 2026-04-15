Russians strike nine-storey residential building in Odesa: one person killed, number of injured rises to 6. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, April 15, Russian troops attacked Odesa, hitting a high-rise building.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the RMA, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"The enemy has attacked our city again. Preliminary reports indicate that a nine-story residential building has been hit," the statement reads.

It is reported that rescue workers and emergency services have been dispatched to the scene.



Details regarding the victims are still being confirmed.

See more: Russian attack on Odesa on 6 April: wounded 2-year-old girl, whom her mother shielded with her body during shelling, has been discharged from hospital. PHOTO

According to Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper, apartments on the 5th to 7th floors were damaged and a fire broke out after an enemy drone struck a residential building in Odesa.

Update

Later, Lysak reported that, according to preliminary information, four people were injured.

Rescuers and all emergency services are already working at the impact site. An оперативний штаб has been deployed.

It later became known that one of the injured had died.

"Doctors did everything possible, but the injuries proved incompatible with life. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones," Lysak said.

The total number of injured has risen to six.

Consequences of the attack

What led up to

As a reminder, on the night of April 15, the enemy once again attacked port infrastructure in the Odesa region with strike drones.

Read more: Losses in repair of apartment building after shelling in Odesa: City Council official served with notice of suspicion