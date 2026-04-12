Russian attack on Odesa on 6 April: wounded 2-year-old girl, whom her mother shielded with her body during shelling, has been discharged from hospital. PHOTO

Two-year-old Karolina has been discharged from the hospital in Odesa; her mother shielded her with her own body when the walls of their home began to crumble following a strike by a Russian drone on 6 April. Earlier this week, her photo went viral across the media.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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Mum shielded her daughter with her own body

"This photo went viral across all media outlets earlier this week. It shows Karolina. She is only two years old, and she has just returned from hell…

On Monday night in Odesa, when the walls of their home began to crumble from the impact of a Russian drone, Karolina’s mother – a desperate woman who is currently pregnant and awaiting a new life – shielded her daughter with her own body," the statement reads.

When rescuers pulled the woman from the rubble, they didn’t even see the child at first. Until the woman screamed through the pain: "Save my daughter!"

Read more: Nighttime drone attack on Odesa region: infrastructure damaged, no casualties (updated)

Carolina and her mum have been discharged from the hospital

It is noted that Karolina’s mum has given permission for this photo to be published without blurring. She wants the world to see those eyes.

"At two years old, a child shouldn’t know what an ‘explosion’, ‘fire trap’, or ‘rubble’ is. But in Karolina’s gaze right now – there is only silent horror and an adult, unchildlike despair. She doesn’t understand everything yet, but she already senses: something irreparable has happened," the State Emergency Service said.

It is reported that Karolina and her mother are currently doing well. They have been discharged from the hospital.

What happened

As a reminder, on the night of 5 April, Russian invaders launched a massive attack on Odesa. Hits on residential buildings and damage in the Kyivskyi and Primorskyi districts were recorded. Three deaths, including a child, and injuries were reported.