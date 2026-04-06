Enemy has launched another massive attack on Odesa: strikes on residential areas, three fatalities including child (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the night of 5–6 April, Russian invaders launched another large-scale attack on Odesa. Hits on residential buildings and damage in the Kyivskyi and Prymorskyi districts have been reported.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the CMA, Serhii Lysak.

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"In one of the districts, a high-rise building was hit. There is serious damage from the fifth to the third floors. People may be trapped under the rubble," the report states.

A rescue operation is underway at the scene, with all emergency and municipal services involved.

A strike on a number of private houses has also been reported in the same district.

Killed and wounded

"We already know of five casualties who have been taken to hospital. Operational headquarters are being set up on the ground," added Lysak.

Read more: Massive shelling of Odesa region: fires in port, residential buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Later, the head of the CMA reported that, as of 7:00 a.m., three people had been killed as a result of the Russian attack, including a child.

"Ten people were also injured. Two people in serious condition have been hospitalized: one patient is in neurosurgery, and the other is in the burn intensive care unit. Eight people are in moderate condition. Among them are a 2-year-old child and two teenagers, aged 17 and 18. All are receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

As of 9:00 a.m., at least 15 people are known to have been injured, 13 of whom have been hospitalized.

"Among the deceased are a 30-year-old woman and her young daughter, who was only 2.6 years old, as well as another 53-year-old woman. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased," said Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration.

Fifteen people sustained injuries of varying severity, including a pregnant woman and two children: a 7-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.

The victims suffered shrapnel wounds, burns, injuries, and smoke inhalation. Some of the people are in serious condition. Doctors assess the children’s condition as moderate.

Damage

In the Prymorskyi District, a multi-story residential complex and seven private homes have been damaged. Utility services are clearing the area and boarding up windows. The district administration is providing assistance to residents.

In the Kyivskyi district, cleanup efforts and inspections of damaged properties are ongoing. One high-rise building, five private homes, a private preschool, a store, and 27 vehicles were damaged.

See more: Consequences of Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Odesa: three people injured, buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack







