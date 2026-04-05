Consequences of Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Odesa: three people injured, buildings damaged. PHOTOS
Residential buildings in the Khadzhibey district of Odesa were damaged as a result of a nighttime enemy attack.
This was reported by the head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
It is reported that three people were injured. They have been provided with all necessary medical assistance. Two are in the hospital, and one will receive outpatient treatment.
Consequences
According to the CMA, as of 7:00 am, preliminary data indicates that around 250 windows and 25 balconies have been damaged in the buildings, with a further 4 balconies completely destroyed. Electricity and water are currently available in the buildings, though the gas supply has been temporarily cut off.
Since the early hours of the morning, over 100 utility service specialists and specialist equipment have been working at the site. Work to board up windows is ongoing. A mobile resilience centre has been set up, and representatives of the district administration are accepting applications from residents for compensation from the city budget and under the ‘e-Recovery’ programme.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, on the evening of Saturday, 4 April, Russian forces launched attack drones into Ukrainian territory.
- In particular, the Air Force reported the movement of Russian drones towards Odesa.
- It later emerged that the enemy had attacked Odesa: two people were injured, and fires broke out.
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