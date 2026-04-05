Consequences of Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Odesa: three people injured, buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Residential buildings in the Khadzhibey district of Odesa were damaged as a result of a nighttime enemy attack.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

It is reported that three people were injured. They have been provided with all necessary medical assistance. Two are in the hospital, and one will receive outpatient treatment.

Read on Censor.NET: Russian strike on Odessa on 28 March: death toll rises to four, man dies in hospital

Consequences

According to the CMA, as of 7:00 am, preliminary data indicates that around 250 windows and 25 balconies have been damaged in the buildings, with a further 4 balconies completely destroyed. Electricity and water are currently available in the buildings, though the gas supply has been temporarily cut off.











Since the early hours of the morning, over 100 utility service specialists and specialist equipment have been working at the site. Work to board up windows is ongoing. A mobile resilience centre has been set up, and representatives of the district administration are accepting applications from residents for compensation from the city budget and under the ‘e-Recovery’ programme.

See more: Enemy attacked Odesa: two people were injured, fires broke out. PHOTO

What led up to this?