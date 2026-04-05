Enemy attacked Odesa: two people were injured, fires broke out. PHOTO
On the night of Saturday 5 April, Russian troops attacked Odesa. Two people were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Odessa Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known about the consequences?
"As a result of the enemy attack on the city, cars and a balcony of a residential building caught fire in one of the districts. Preliminary reports indicate there are two casualties," the statement said.
Lysak added that further details regarding the consequences of the enemy attack would be provided later.
Drone attack
- As a reminder, on the evening of Saturday, 4 April, Russian forces launched attack drones into Ukrainian territory.
- In particular, the Air Force reported the movement of Russian drones towards Odesa.
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