April 1 declared day of mourning in Odesa for those killed in March 28 attack

In Odesa, 1 April has been declared a day of mourning for those killed in the air attack that took place on 28 March.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to a statement by the city military administration.

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Day of mourning in the city

The city military administration said that on the day of mourning, national flags on administrative buildings will be flown at half-mast with black ribbons. Businesses and organizations have also been advised to limit entertainment events and the use of music.

The local authorities called on residents to join in honoring the memory of the victims of the Russian attack.

See more: Enemy launched massive drone attack on Odesa: two people killed, 12 others injured (updated). PHOTOS

Aftermath of the Russian attack

As a result of the strike, three people were killed and another 14 were injured, including a 9-year-old child. The city authorities expressed condolences to the families of the victims.

Work to clear up the aftermath of the shelling and provide assistance to those affected is still ongoing in the city.

Earlier, we reported that the occupiers struck a car with a drone in the Sumy region, killing one person.

See more: Russians attacked farm and grain silos in Odesa region with drones. PHOTOS