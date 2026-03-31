Russian attack on Odesa on 28 March: death toll rises to three, as seriously injured man has died

The death toll from the Russian Federation's attack on Odesa on March 28, 2026, has risen.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The man was in extremely critical condition

According to him, unfortunately, it has been reported that another victim of the drone attack on Odesa on March 28 has died.

A 76-year-old man who had suffered severe injuries died in the hospital. His condition had been extremely critical from the outset.

"As a result, the death toll from this attack has risen to three. Another 14 people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured," the regional governor said.

See more: Enemy launched massive drone attack on Odesa: two people killed, 12 others injured (updated). PHOTOS

What happened before?

Earlier reports indicated that the enemy launched a massive attack on Odesa using UAVs: two people were killed and others were wounded.