Enemy launched massive drone attack on Odesa: two people killed, 12 others injured (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 28 March, Russian drones launched a large-scale attack on Odesa. Damage to residential areas and infrastructure has been reported in the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the City Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.

More news on Censor.NET Telegram channel

Prymorskyi District

In the Prymorskyi district, a strike was recorded on the roof of a maternity hospital. Staff and patients managed to take shelter. As a result of the attack, partial damage was recorded between the fourth and fifth floors of the high-rise building. The blast wave damaged windows in buildings across various parts of the district.

In the private sector, residential buildings caught fire.

Damage to three educational establishments was also reported.

Khadzhibeyi District

In the Khadzhibei district, a high-rise building was hit. No casualties. Fires were reported in flats and on the roof of a five-storey building.

Kyiv District

In the Kyiv district, non-residential buildings were damaged and windows were shattered in residential buildings.

Fatalities and casualties

As of 7:00 am, it is known that one person has died in hospital as a result of their injuries. My sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.

A total of 11 people were injured. Two of them are in a serious condition. A child is among the injured.

At 8:17 a.m., Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported an increase in the number of casualties:

"As a result of the enemy's nighttime attack on Odesa, one person was unfortunately killed and 12 others were injured, including a child."

Among the injured is a 9-year-old boy, who is in moderate condition.

Lysak also reported that at the time of the attack, there were 80 people in the maternity hospital, 33 of whom were medical staff; all of them were taking shelter.

As of 9:20 a.m., it was reported that a second person had died.

"The body of another person was recovered from the rubble of one of the buildings. Unfortunately, this is the second victim of last night's attack on the city," Lysak reported.

See more: Russian strikes have damaged port, energy and industrial infrastructure in Odesa region. PHOTO















