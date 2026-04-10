Nighttime drone attack on Odesa region: infrastructure damaged, no casualties (updated)

The enemy attacked Odesa with drones for most of the night. An infrastructure facility was damaged, residential buildings were not affected.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Military Administration.

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"Thanks to the Defense Forces, residential buildings remained undamaged.

Damage to an infrastructure facility has been reported," the statement reads.

Lysak noted that no reports of casualties have been received so far.

"The air raid alert is currently in effect, so I ask everyone to stay in safe places," the head of the Military Administration emphasized.

Where the enemy struck

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Regional Military Administration, the enemy launched a massive drone attack on the energy and port infrastructure of the Odesa region last night.

"The damage has caused disruptions to the power supply. Empty storage tanks and port equipment were also damaged," the statement reads.

What happened earlier?

Early in the morning on April 10, Russian invaders attacked Konotop in the Sumy region with drones. A drone was recorded landing in the city center.

Read more: Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times: two injured