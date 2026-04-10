Enemy attacked Konotop: high-rise building hit, cars on fire. PHOTO

Early in the morning of 10 April, Russian invaders attacked Konotop in the Sumy region using drones. A drone was reported to have struck the city centre.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor, Artem Semenikhin.

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"An administrative building is on fire in the centre…", the report states.

Later, Semenikhin reported that a drone had struck a high-rise building in the city centre.

"Flat are on fire. And cars… Katsaps are waging war on children," the mayor emphasised.

He also noted that as a result of the Russian attack, gas networks in one of the city’s central districts had been severed. Several high-rise buildings are without gas.

As of 6 am, all fires had been extinguished. No casualties have been reported so far. At least three private cars have been destroyed.

Semenikhin also urged residents not to park their cars directly outside their homes, as this hinders the work of rescue workers.

Read more: Day in Sumy region: over 30 wounded due to enemy shelling, including 18 children. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack











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