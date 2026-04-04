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Enemy launched missile strike on village in Sumy region: two people were injured
Today, April 4, Russian forces launched a missile strike on a community in the Konotop District of the Sumy Region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As reported, the enemy struck the Popivka community, damaging residential buildings.
Victims
It is reported that two people were injured.
- The man was treated at the scene.
- A 65-year-old woman with injuries has been hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical care.
The full extent of the attack is still being determined.
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