Enemy attacked Nikopol with FPV drones: 5 people were killed and number of injured has risen to 25 (updated). PHOTO

At around 9.50 am on 4 April, Russian invaders launched an attack on Nikopol using FPV drones. The enemy targeted the local market.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the regional prosecutor’s office.

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"Five people were killed – three women and two men – and a further 19 people were injured," the statement said.

A 14-year-old girl was also injured in the attack. She was hospitalised in a serious condition.

Market stalls and a shop were damaged. A fire broke out as a result of the attack.

Read more: Russians attacked Nikopol for second time today using FPV drones and artillery: 10 people were injured

Update

The number of casualties in Nikopol has risen, the mayor reported at 1:10 p.m.

"According to updated information, the number of injured has risen to 22. Eight of the injured have been hospitalized. A 14-year-old girl and two men, aged 28 and 72, are in critical condition. Doctors are providing all the injured with the necessary medical care," the statement said.

It later became known that the number of people wounded in the Russian morning strikes on the market in Nikopol had risen to 25.

It is reported that eight of the injured have been hospitalized. A 14-year-old girl has been transferred to the regional hospital.

Consequences of the attack





