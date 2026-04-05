Day in Sumy region: over 30 wounded due to enemy shelling, including 18 children. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 4 April 2026, Russian forces have been heavily shelling the Sumy region. As a result of the enemy attacks, 35 people have been wounded, including 18 children: the Sumy regional police are documenting the aftermath of the shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

As noted, communities across the entire region came under fire from Russian forces.

Read more: Enemy launched missile strike on village in Sumy region: two people were injured

In the Sumy district, 30 people were injured, including 18 children aged between 2 and 15.

In the Popivka district, two women aged 65 and 66 were injured as a result of the shelling.

In the Hlukhiv district, two people were injured: a 25-year-old and a 23-year-old local resident.

In the Sveska district, a 69-year-old man was injured.

Police investigation teams and bomb disposal experts were working at the scenes. Law enforcement officers are documenting the aftermath of the shelling, recording the destruction and gathering evidence of war crimes.

Consequences













See also: Sumy under attack: Russian drone hits shopping centre, people injured. PHOTOS