Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times: two injured
Throughout April 9, Russian troops attacked the Pavlohrad, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times with artillery, drones, and a missile, leaving people injured.
Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said this, Censor.NET reports.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities. An administrative building, an enterprise, infrastructure, private houses, and cars were damaged.
A 66-year-old woman was injured in the attacks. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition.
Synelnykove district
In the Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Dubovykove and Vasylkivka communities. Private houses were damaged.
Pavlohrad
In Pavlohrad, the enemy struck an enterprise. A 17-year-old boy was injured. He is in hospital.
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