Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times: two injured

Throughout April 9, Russian troops attacked the Pavlohrad, Nikopol, and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times with artillery, drones, and a missile, leaving people injured.

Head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha said this, Censor.NET reports.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol and the Chervonohryhorivka, Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities. An administrative building, an enterprise, infrastructure, private houses, and cars were damaged.

A 66-year-old woman was injured in the attacks. She was hospitalized in a moderate condition.

See more: UAV attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Nikopol, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove under UAV attack, casualties reported. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Dubovykove and Vasylkivka communities. Private houses were damaged.

Pavlohrad

In Pavlohrad, the enemy struck an enterprise. A 17-year-old boy was injured. He is in hospital.

Read more: Russian strike on minibus in Nikopol: 8 people in hospital, 5 in "serious" condition