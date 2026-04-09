UAV attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Nikopol, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove under UAV attack, casualties reported. PHOTOS
Russia has attacked the Nikopol, Pavlohrad and Synelnykove districts. At least three people have been injured, and houses and cars have been damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Nikopol District
A 28-year-old woman was injured in Nikopol during a morning FPV drone attack.
Since the evening, the occupiers have been striking the district centre, the Pokrovska rural community and the Chervonohryhorivska community with FPV drones.
Fires broke out. Three apartment blocks and three private houses, a garage and seven cars were damaged.
A 21-year-old man also sought medical attention following yesterday’s attack. He will recover at home.
Pavlohrad District
A 49-year-old man was injured as a result of a UAV attack in Pavlohrad.
A shop was on fire, and two private houses and two shops were damaged.
Synelnykivskyi District
The Russians struck the Mykolaiv community with a UAV. Two cars were on fire, and two private homes and a car were damaged.
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