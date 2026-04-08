Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with drones and artillery: four injured

Four people were injured as the enemy attacked two districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times with drones and artillery.

Oleksandr Hanza, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on the Nikopol district

Russians targeted Nikopol and the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Myrove communities. A hospital, private homes and vehicles were damaged there.

Two 23-year-old men were injured. They will receive outpatient treatment.

See more: Enemy attacked three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure was damaged in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Strikes on the Synelnykove district

The enemy struck the Vasylkivka community.

A lyceum and vehicles were damaged.

Two men aged 56 and 64 were injured. They are in hospital in moderate condition.

Read more: Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times: four people have been killed and 24 wounded