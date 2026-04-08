Enemy attacked three districts in Dnipropetrovsk region: infrastructure was damaged in Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russian forces attacked three districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times using artillery, drones, and missiles.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes on the Nikopol district

According to the Regional State Administration, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovsk in the Nikopol district were targeted. A petrol station, a private house, and cars were damaged.

Strikes on Pavlohrad and Kryvyi Rih

It is also noted that in the Pavlohrad district, the Russians targeted Ternivka. A business has been damaged.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, Kryvyi Rih itself and the Zelenodolsk community were attacked. A fire broke out. The infrastructure was damaged.

Meanwhile, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, the occupiers attacked the city again with ‘suicide drones’ this morning.

"Air defence systems were operational; our defenders shot down a total of 13 Shaheds in the sky over the region. However, there were hits; infrastructure in the city was damaged and a fire broke out," the statement reads.

No one was injured.









