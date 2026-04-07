Occupiers have attacked Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 60 times: four people have been killed and 24 wounded

Throughout the day on April 7, Russian forces launched nearly 60 attacks on the Nikopol, Kryvyi Rih, and Pavlohrad districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region using artillery and drones, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove came under attack. A sports school, vehicles, apartment buildings, and private homes were damaged.



In Nikopol, four people were killed as a result of an enemy attack on a bus. They were women aged 57, 73, and 85, and a 53-year-old man. Due to Russian strikes throughout the day, 24 people were injured in the area, 8 of whom were hospitalized. The rest are receiving outpatient treatment.

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih area, the enemy struck the Zelenodolsk community. A mobile crane and a private home were damaged.

Pavlohrad District

In the Pavlohrad District, the Yurivka community was targeted. Infrastructure there has been damaged.

See more: Two women were injured as result of enemy UAV strikes on community in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS