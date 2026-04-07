Two women were injured as result of enemy UAV strikes on community in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS
Today, 7 April, Russian forces carried out strikes on the Novyi Bilous community in the Chernihiv region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
He reported that enemy drones had struck the village in the Novobilouska community.
According to preliminary data, two elderly women were injured as a result of this strike.
Residential buildings and farm buildings on two streets in the village were also damaged.
Consequences of the attack
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