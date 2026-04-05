Russian forces struck Chernihiv region: one man killed, damage reported. PHOTOS

Yesterday evening, 4 April 2026, the enemy attacked the Snovsk district of the Chernihiv region with ‘Geran’ UAVs.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv RMA, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties and damage

As noted, unfortunately, a civilian man born in 1985 was killed.

A house and a car were damaged. An agricultural enterprise was also hit – the fire has already been extinguished.

Read more: Russia strikes enterprise in Chernihiv with ballistic missile: two killed, three injured (updated)







Shelling over the past 24 hours

In a village in the Snovsk district, 5 hectares of grass also caught fire following a ‘Geran’ strike.

Yesterday morning, an FPV drone struck a vehicle that was delivering bread in the village of Novhorod-Siverskyi district.

In Chernihiv, a garage was damaged by a "Geran" strike. The fire at the site of the strike was extinguished.

There were a total of 52 shelling incidents over the past 24 hours.

See more: Russian drones attacked Chernihiv region: child injured, and museum, agricultural enterprise, and infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS (updated)