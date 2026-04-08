Russian strike on minibus in Nikopol: 8 people in hospital, 5 in "serious" condition
Eight people remain hospitalized following the attack on a bus in Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which the enemy carried out yesterday.
This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha on the Dnipropetrovsk RMA’s Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Condition of the wounded
As reported, five wounded individuals—three women and two men—were transferred to a regional medical facility in Dnipro. Medical personnel describe their condition as stable but serious. The rest of those hospitalized are in moderate condition.
In total, 17 people were injured in that Russian attack.
What happened before?
- Earlier, reports indicated that Russian forces struck a minibus in Nikopol with a drone: 3 people were killed and many were injured.
- It was later reported that the number of injured had risen to 16, with three people in critical condition.
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