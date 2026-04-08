Russian strike on minibus in Nikopol: 8 people in hospital, 5 in "serious" condition

Eight people remain hospitalized following the attack on a bus in Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which the enemy carried out yesterday.

This was reported by Oleksandr Hanzha on the Dnipropetrovsk RMA’s Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Condition of the wounded

As reported, five wounded individuals—three women and two men—were transferred to a regional medical facility in Dnipro. Medical personnel describe their condition as stable but serious. The rest of those hospitalized are in moderate condition.

Read more: Russian forces have again attacked a passenger bus in the Nikopol region: 5 injured

In total, 17 people were injured in that Russian attack.

What happened before?

Earlier, reports indicated that Russian forces struck a minibus in Nikopol with a drone: 3 people were killed and many were injured.

It was later reported that the number of injured had risen to 16, with three people in critical condition.

Read: Markets in the Nikopol region have been temporarily closed due to enemy shelling, and residents have been warned about Russian propaganda leaflets