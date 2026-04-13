Losses in repair of apartment building after shelling in Odesa: City Council official served with notice of suspicion

Police have served a notice of suspicion on an official of Odesa City Council whose official negligence caused more than UAH 420,000 in losses during the restoration of an apartment building damaged in an enemy attack.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"Investigators from Police Department No. 1 of Odesa District Police Department No. 1, together with officers of the SBU Office in Odesa region, exposed the unlawful actions of the deputy head of one of the departments of the Odesa City Council’s Department of Municipal Economy," the National Police said in a statement.

According to police, the woman was responsible for organizing and conducting public procurement procedures for goods, works and services.

In 2024, a contract was concluded between the department where she worked and a private construction company for the procurement of works, namely the capital repair of an apartment building in Odesa’s Peresyp district that had been damaged in an enemy attack.

Police say that, under the contract, the repair cost amounted to more than UAH 2.5 million, including value-added tax.

"At the same time, the official improperly assessed the value of the procurement item and, despite the fact that legislation in force during martial law provides for exemption from VAT, failed to exclude it from the total amount. This led to the unjustified and unlawful transfer of more than UAH 420,000 from the budget of Odesa’s territorial community to the construction company’s account," the statement says.

Based on the evidence collected, the official has been served with a notice of suspicion of official negligence. The issue of selecting a preventive measure for the suspect is currently being decided.

Read more: HACC approves deal with former Odesa regional council deputy Vitikach: 5-year suspended sentence and UAH 13 million in payments to state budget and AFU