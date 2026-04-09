HACC approves deal with former Odesa regional council deputy Vitikach: 5-year suspended sentence and UAH 13 million in payments to state budget and AFU
The High Anti-Corruption Court approved a plea agreement concluded between an SAPO prosecutor and Vitalii Vitikach, the former head of the Servant of the People faction in the Odesa Regional Council.
Censor.NET reports this with reference to the HACC.
Case details
Under the court’s verdict, the individual was found guilty of committing a criminal offense under Part 1 of Article 368-5 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and was given the agreed sentence of five years in prison, with a two-year ban on holding positions related to the exercise of state or local self-government functions.
Pursuant to Part 2 of Article 75 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, he was released from serving the main sentence on probation and given a one-year probation period.
Vitikach is required to transfer
Under the terms of the plea agreement, he is required to transfer:
- UAH 11 million to the State Budget of Ukraine;
- UAH 2 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
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