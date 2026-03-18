In bribery case, HACC arrests SSU official in Rivne region with option of UAH 998,000 bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure for Ihor Brika, deputy head of an SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) department in Rivne region. He was taken into custody for two months with the option of posting bail of UAH 998,000 in a suspected bribery case.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by a Suspilne correspondent.

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"The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Ihor Brika, deputy head of the SSU department in Rivne region, for two months with the option of release on bail of UAH 998,000," the statement says.

According to the investigation, through an intermediary, Brika demanded a $22,000 bribe from a company mining amber in the Rivne region in exchange for not interfering in its operations.

Brika himself did not admit guilt.

His lawyers argue that the investigation did not provide evidence that their client was involved in demanding or receiving the bribe.

Read more: In bribery case, HACC sets UAH 998,000 bail for deputy head of SSU in Kyiv and region and releases him from custody

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