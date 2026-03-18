In bribery case, HACC arrests SSU official in Rivne region with option of UAH 998,000 bail
The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has chosen a preventive measure for Ihor Brika, deputy head of an SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) department in Rivne region. He was taken into custody for two months with the option of posting bail of UAH 998,000 in a suspected bribery case.
As reported by Censor.NET, this was stated by a Suspilne correspondent.
"The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Ihor Brika, deputy head of the SSU department in Rivne region, for two months with the option of release on bail of UAH 998,000," the statement says.
According to the investigation, through an intermediary, Brika demanded a $22,000 bribe from a company mining amber in the Rivne region in exchange for not interfering in its operations.
Brika himself did not admit guilt.
His lawyers argue that the investigation did not provide evidence that their client was involved in demanding or receiving the bribe.
Background
- On March 16, the Main Directorate of Internal Security of the SBU detained an intermediary and two deputy heads of regional directorates of the Security Service of Ukraine who had tried to set up an unlawful scheme. These were senior officials from Kyiv and the Rivne region.
- On March 17, the two senior officials of the SBU directorates in Kyiv and the Rivne region, who were exposed over a $620,000 bribe, were served with notices of suspicion.
- On March 18, the HACC imposed a preventive measure on intermediary Andrii Avdiievskyi in the form of 60 days in custody with the option of posting bail of UAH 998,400.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail of UAH 998,000 for Oleh Tokarchuk, deputy head of the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region, and released him from custody.
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