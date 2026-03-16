Two senior officials of SSU directorates in Kyiv and Rivne region exposed over $620,000 bribe. PHOTO

The Internal Security Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine has detained an intermediary and two deputy heads of regional departments of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) who were trying to set up an illegal scheme. The case concerns high-ranking officials in the city of Kyiv and the Rivne region.

This was reported by the SSU press centre and the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the case materials, the organisers of the criminal scheme, using an intermediary as their trusted associate, demanded $620,000 from the head of a monopoly company in the amber business. In exchange for that sum, the suspects promised the businessman they would shut down criminal proceedings that had previously been opened against his company.

The operation took place as part of the Security Service’s systematic efforts to clean up the agency.

"Cleaning up the Service is our priority. We continue to root out any manifestations of corruption and regularly bring those involved in ‘schemes’ to justice. Today’s detention only confirms that. Corruption is unacceptable, and during wartime it amounts to treason. Everyone involved will get what they deserve," acting SSU Head Yevhenii Khmara said.

Read more: SSU on detention of a NABU employee: He exhibited number of indicators warranting further scrutiny

Detentions and notices of suspicion

The officials in question and the intermediary were detained on 16 March while receiving $250,000 as part of the unlawful benefit for falsifying a criminal case and $22,100 for facilitating amber extraction.

Searches of the suspects uncovered smartphones containing evidence of the illegal activity.

Investigators are currently deciding whether to serve the detainees with notices of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official).

The investigation is ongoing to bring all those responsible to justice. The perpetrators face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: SSU prevented new terrorist attack in centre of Rivne. PHOTOS







