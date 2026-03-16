SSU on detention of a NABU employee: He exhibited number of indicators warranting further scrutiny

The Security Service of Ukraine has explained why it detained a NABU employee at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Sumy.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the SSU.

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The SSU explained the reasons for the detention

The SSU stated that at the checkpoint at the entrance to Sumy, "a Ukrainian citizen was identified" who "exhibited a number of indicators warranting further scrutiny".

"In the context of a full-scale invasion, Security Service of Ukraine officers are maintaining round-the-clock counter-intelligence operations at checkpoints in the frontline regions of our country. Today, at one of the checkpoints at the entrance to the city of Sumy, a Ukrainian citizen was identified who exhibited a number of indicators warranting further scrutiny," the statement said.

The SSU stated that "the man is a native of the temporarily occupied territories, did not name his place of work, presented only a page from Diia’ to confirm his identity, and during an analysis of his contacts, a number of Russian phone numbers were identified".

"Acting in accordance with clear instructions and protocols for such cases, SSU officers, whose task is to identify suspicious individuals travelling to the frontline region, initiated an enhanced check of the man in question," the Service stated.

The SSU assures that it operates exclusively within the framework of current legislation and adheres to all protocols designed to ensure the safety of Ukrainian citizens and our military personnel carrying out combat missions in the Sumy region.

"Any manipulation of this matter is unacceptable," the SSU emphasised.

Read more: In February alone, there were over 300 publications or information attacks on NABU and SAPO

What preceded

As a reminder, the day before, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine stated that one of their employees had been detained by the Security Service of Ukraine at a checkpoint near the entrance to the city of Sumy.

Read more: Ukraine has established independent institutions to combat corruption. I fully support them, - Zelenskyy