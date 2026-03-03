Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected accusations of ineffective anti-corruption efforts and declared his support for anti-corruption agencies.

According to Censor.NET, he made this statement in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Fighting corruption

Zelenskyy responded to questions from an Italian journalist regarding criticism of insufficient efforts to combat corruption in Ukraine.

"We have created independent institutions capable of combating corruption. I support them in every way, but the investigations must be conducted by them," said the president.

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Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

It was subsequently signed by the President.