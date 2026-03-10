In February alone, there were over 300 publications or information attacks on NABU and SAPO

In February 2026, the NABU recorded more than 300 publications or information attacks on anti-corruption bodies. Mostly through anonymous Telegram channels.

This was reported by the head of the NABU communications department, Marharyta Zhyvaha, during a meeting of the Temporary Investigation Commission, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Bureau regularly monitors the information field.

"We are seeing signs of planned, coordinated information campaigns that originate from anonymous Telegram channels," she said.

Zhyvaha noted that these are coordinated attacks, not just a coincidence.

See more: Administrator of Telegram channels for evaders turned out to be FSB agent - SSU. PHOTOS

Criteria

The NABU noted that this is evidenced by the synchronism of the appearance - identical messages appear on different Telegram channels almost simultaneously.

The publications also contain virtually identical text without authorship or editorial logic.

"The messages that are voiced are artificial, distorted, manipulative, or do not contain any reliable information at all.

And we noticed that the distribution matrix is generally the same. That is, new Telegram channels rarely appear. Usually, these are similar channels with millions of subscribers," Zhyvaha explained.

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Information attacks

During February, NABU recorded more than 300 publications or information attacks. The main channel of dissemination was anonymous Telegram channels.

What messages are broadcast during attacks?

"Most often during February, the messages spread during these information attacks were about alleged ties to the aggressor country, inefficiency, undermining of defense capabilities by NABU, influence on the front, etc.," said the head of the communications department.

Watch more: Owners of anonymous Telegram channels reserved as "SSU officers in reserve," - Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Conclusions

"What is the problem with anonymous Telegram channels?

no transparent ownership;

no sources of funding;

no responsibility for the dissemination of information;

not subject to media legislation;

owners do not pay taxes;

such companies are likely to be financed by dirty money, back offices, etc.

The NABU stated that when working with the media and encountering inaccurate information, they may contact the editorial office and request that the information be corrected or refuted; however, there is no feedback channel via Telegram.

Read more: Owners of Telegram channels that attacked NABU and whitewashed corrupt officials revealed, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO