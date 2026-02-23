The probable owners of anonymous Telegram channels are exempt from mobilisation as reserve officers of the Security Service of Ukraine.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the parliamentarian, the Ministry of Defence reported that the probable owner of "Ukraine Now" Viacheslav Mishalov has a reservation at his own company, and Vadym Klymovets, whom sources associate with "Real War," does not serve due to health reasons.

"But it gets more interesting. Three more people were removed from military records through a very specific procedure available only to special services. They are not in the Main Intelligence Directorate or the Foreign Intelligence Service.



Instead, they were found in the Security Service of Ukraine. They are registered as reserve officers for 2024. This is probably due to one of the departments – the protection of national sovereignty. Among these "special agents" are Oleh Arutiunants, Bohdan Tymoshchuk, and Andrii Sakharov. Their sources name them as the owners of Times of Ukraine, Ukraine Online, and INSIDER UA," he added.

See more: $10,000 for "diagnosis": scheme for illegally obtaining deferrals from mobilisation in Kyiv has been exposed. PHOTO

What preceded this?

Watch more: ’Right-hand man’ of Zelenskyy’s PR aide granted draft exemption as assistant to Servant of People MP Chornyi, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO