Owners of anonymous Telegram channels reserved as "SSU officers in reserve," - Zhelezniak. VIDEO
The probable owners of anonymous Telegram channels are exempt from mobilisation as reserve officers of the Security Service of Ukraine.
This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
According to the parliamentarian, the Ministry of Defence reported that the probable owner of "Ukraine Now" Viacheslav Mishalov has a reservation at his own company, and Vadym Klymovets, whom sources associate with "Real War," does not serve due to health reasons.
"But it gets more interesting. Three more people were removed from military records through a very specific procedure available only to special services. They are not in the Main Intelligence Directorate or the Foreign Intelligence Service.
Instead, they were found in the Security Service of Ukraine. They are registered as reserve officers for 2024. This is probably due to one of the departments – the protection of national sovereignty. Among these "special agents" are Oleh Arutiunants, Bohdan Tymoshchuk, and Andrii Sakharov. Their sources name them as the owners of Times of Ukraine, Ukraine Online, and INSIDER UA," he added.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Zhelezniak revealed the owners of Telegram channels that attacked NABU and whitewashed corrupt officials.
- Also, according to Zhelezniak, political strategist Volodymyr Petrov and journalist Serhii Ivanov were booked .
- It became known that Zelensky's PR man Petrov was hired by the director of the NMMC institution, Proniutkin.
- Zhelezniak also published material in which he said that political strategist Volodymyr Petrov and journalist Serhii Ivanov received exemptions from mobilisation.
- Petrov has been working at the "National Military Memorial Cemetery" since 31 July 2025. Ivanov has also been employed at "Energoatom" since July.
- They received their exemptions right after the attack on NABU and SAPO.
- The NMMC later confirmed that Petrov works for them.
- The Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the start of an official investigation into the exemptions at the NMMC.
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On 20 January, Minister for Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova announced that Volodymyr Petrov had resigned from the "National Military Memorial Cemetery".
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