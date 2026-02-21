$10,000 for "diagnosis": scheme for illegally obtaining deferrals from mobilisation in Kyiv has been exposed. PHOTO

Kyiv police have uncovered a scheme for illegally obtaining deferrals from mobilisation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference tothe communications department of the Kyiv police.

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Details

As noted, a 49-year-old Kyiv resident guaranteed a conscript exemption from military service in the combat zone in exchange for monetary compensation by issuing fictitious medical documents. He faces up to eight years in prison for his actions.

The illegal activities of the capital's resident were exposed by investigators from the Kyiv Police Headquarters in conjunction with SBU employees and under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.







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10,000 dollars for a fictitious diagnosis

"According to the investigation, the 49-year-old man helped to issue fake medical certificates for "clients" for $10,000. He personally corrected the results of blood tests, thyroid ultrasound scans and the advisory conclusions of an endocrinologist. On the basis of these falsified medical certificates, men could obtain a deferral from mobilisation for a period of 6 to 12 months with the possibility of further extension," the statement said.

Arrested while transferring money and facing up to 8 years in prison

The suspect was detained in a café while receiving part of the agreed amount from another "client" who was supposed to be diagnosed with a serious thyroid disease. In total, the dealer managed to receive $10,000 from the man.

The funds were seized immediately after the transfer. Medical documentation with signs of forgery was also seized as part of the criminal proceedings.

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Investigators have notified the man that he is suspected of violating Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – obtaining unlawful benefits for himself by influencing the decision-making of a person authorised to perform state functions, combined with extortion of such benefits. The article provides for up to eight years' imprisonment with confiscation of property.