Earned 2.6 mln UAH on draft evaders: SSU exposes senior AFU Main Military Clinical Hospital official

A senior official of the Center for Organizing the Security and Defense of Facilities at the Main Military Clinical Hospital of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been detained for organizing a draft evasion scheme.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) press service reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Details

The man enlisted acquaintances into his unit, after which they did not show up at the state institution and did not perform any official duties.

Among his "clients" was a draft-age citizen who was evading mobilization. After being enrolled with the defense agency, these individuals were fictitiously registered as serving in the military.

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At the same time, the "workers’" pay cards were held by the suspect, who withdrew money from them.

It was documented that since May 2022, the official "earned" 2.6 million hryvnias in this way.

During searches, cash and documents containing evidence of the scheme were found on the detainee.

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He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misappropriation of property through abuse of office, committed on an especially large scale).

A preventive measure in the form of detention in custody was imposed on the man. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Other suspicions

Two of his "clients" were also served notices of suspicion. Their actions were classified as evasion of military service by self-inflicted injury or other means, committed under martial law. They face up to 10 years’ imprisonment.

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