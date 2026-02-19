For $12–18,000, they offered forged documents or helped flee abroad: new draft evasion schemes dismantled – SSU. PHOTOS

The Security Service and National Police uncovered four new schemes for evading mobilisation and detained the organisers of the schemes in various regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine), according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that for sums ranging from $12,000 to $18,000, the dealers offered conscripts the opportunity to evade mobilisation through forged documents or helped them flee abroad outside official border crossing points.

Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, a 57-year-old dealer was caught in the act while selling fictitious conclusions of the military medical commission declaring individuals unfit for service on health grounds. He promised his clients to influence acquainted members of the military medical commission in order to issue forged documents and subsequently remove them from military registration.

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Lviv region

In the Lviv region, a doctor from a local emergency centre was exposed for selling fake disability certificates to draft dodgers. To carry out the scheme, the medical worker involved acquainted members of the expert team for assessing a person’s daily functioning (formerly the MSEC).

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Also in Lviv, two residents of the region were detained for attempting, for money, to organise a channel for the illegal transportation of draft evaders to the European Union in the cargo compartment of a truck.

Khmelnytskyi region

In the Khmelnytskyi region, two suspects were charged with organising the "transfer" of draft dodgers to the western border. The "service package" also included instructions on how to escape to a neighbouring country, remote assistance during the crossing of forest areas on foot, and, if necessary, boats, ladders or other means for illegally crossing the border.

Suspicions

The detainees have been notified of the charges against them under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 3 of Article 332 (illegal smuggling of persons across the state border of Ukraine);

Part 3 of Article 369-2 (abuse of influence).

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The perpetrators face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.