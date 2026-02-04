Lieutenant colonel of State Border Guard Service and his brother from Russian Federation took more than 70 conscripts abroad

The Prosecutor General's Office continues to expose schemes for illegally transporting men of conscription age abroad.

According to the investigation, a lieutenant colonel of the State Border Service, together with his cousin, a Russian citizen, turned the border into a paid "passage," reports Censor.NET.

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For 17-20 thousand dollars, they smuggled conscripts to EU countries.

To make it look legal, they forged letters supposedly from the International Organisation for Migration and processed documents through the State Border Service's electronic system, creating the illusion of legal departure.

Over the course of a year, they produced 81 fake documents, and 76 people took advantage of the scheme and have not yet returned.

The scheme was uncovered by employees of the State Bureau of Investigation and the State Border Guard Service under the procedural guidance of the Specialised Prosecutor's Office for Defence of the Prosecutor General's Office. One of the organisers has already been remanded in custody as a preventive measure.

The brothers have been notified of the charges against them. During the searches, computers, hard drives, phones and $20,000 were seized.

The Office of the Prosecutor General notes that this is not an isolated case: in January 2026 alone, prosecutors notified 26 individuals involved in organizing and facilitating the illegal transfer of conscripts of their suspicion in 12 criminal proceedings. The total amount of documented illegal gains is $37,000 and 850,000 hryvnia.

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