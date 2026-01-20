Zelenskyy’s PR manager Petrov dismissed from the NMMC, - Kalmykova

Political strategist Vladimir Petrov has resigned from the "National Military Memorial Cemetery."

This was announced by Minister for Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"The Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine has launched an official investigation into the management of the NMMC, in particular regarding possible illegal reservations.

Personnel decisions and their formalisation are legal procedures that must be carried out in accordance with the law and require some time. Petrov submitted his resignation and was dismissed by the director of the NMMC," the head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs said.

An official investigation is currently underway at the NMMC, and the necessary management decisions will be made based on its results.

At the same time, Kalmykova noted that in order to prevent similar situations in the future, she had decided to introduce additional monitoring mechanisms.

"In particular, this involves regular reporting by the heads of institutions subordinate to the Ministry on their personnel decisions.

We also hear the fair public demand for the employment of veterans. And this priority is fundamental for the Ministry. More than 40% of the employees of the Ministry of Veterans are veterans or members of their families.

As for the NMMC, the institution has 175 positions, but only 51 people are actually employed. Three employees are veterans, including two with war-related disabilities," the minister added.

Read more: Petrov, Zelenskyy’s PR manager, is paid from budget for his exemption from mobilisation, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Earlier, MP Zhelezniak reported that Zelenskyy's PR manager Petrov was hired at the NMMC by the institution's director Proniutkin.

Zhelezniak also published material in which he said that political strategist Volodymyr Petrov and journalist Serhii Ivanov had received reservations from mobilisation.

Petrov has been working at the "National Military Memorial Cemetery" since 31 July 2025. Ivanov has also been employed at "Energoatom" since July.

They received their reservations right after the attack on NABU and SAPO.

The NMMC later confirmed that Petrov works for them.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the start of an official investigation into the reservations at the National Military Memorial Cemetery.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s PR manager Petrov was hired at the NMMC by director of institution, Proniutkin, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO