The director of the National Military Memorial Cemetery, Yaroslav Proniutkin, hired Volodymyr Petrov, a black political strategist.

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

According to the parliamentarian, Proniutkin and Petrov have been acquaintances and friends for a long time.

Petrov's reservation there expires on 21 January.

Read more: Petrov, Zelenskyy’s PR manager, is paid from budget for his exemption from mobilisation, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Zhelezniak believes that the director of NMMC should be held responsible for:

evasion scheme;

the fact that 72,874 UAH is paid as "salary" for this. In the position of leading specialist in the communications and information technology department.

" The NMMC has 100% reservations. So, as part of the investigation, all 53 employees need to be investigated. I think there will be a couple more VIP evaders there. ...

We have investigated all media activity and especially the production of NMMC content.... And during the time of the "leading specialist's" work (which coincided with his reservation), the only video footage was simply an excerpt from a story on the 'Rada' TV channel made four weeks ago. That's all," said the MP.

Read more: Black "media hitman" for President’s Office Petrov organised revenge on Nikolov for exposing Defence Ministry corruption – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Zhelezniak also believes that a statement regarding Proniutkin will be added to the statement regarding Petrov for "evasion and fraudulent appropriation of state funds."

"I hope that as part of an official investigation, he should be dismissed and then brought to criminal responsibility. The entire list of persons booked by the NMMC has been checked for fictitious employment," he said.

The MP noted that despite statements about a shortage of personnel at the NMMC, there are only two vacancies: "Cemetery (columbarium) caretaker and Motor vehicle driver (hearse)".

Zhelezniak also noted that the NMMC cannot simply reserve 100% of employees.

"The president signed amendments to Decree #126, which allows military personnel to fill civilian positions. The logic was that 100% of active military personnel who can be sent there should work in cemeteries.

And I am convinced that we now have many real specialists in the Armed Forces. For various reasons, primarily due to health problems, they cannot serve on the front lines.

But the director of the NMMC, Yaroslav Proniutkin, decided to take this soldier's place and give it, along with his salary, to his pro-Russian propagandist Petrov," he explained.

Read more: Yermak, who promised to go to front, is not serving anywhere, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO

What preceded this?

Earlier, MP Zhelezniak published material in which he said that political strategist Volodymyr Petrov and journalist Serhii Ivanov had received deferrals from mobilisation.

Petrov has been working at the "National Military Memorial Cemetery" since 31 July 2025. Ivanov has also been employed at "Energoatom" since July.

They received their deferrals right after the attack on NABU and SAPO.

The NMMC later confirmed that Petrov works for them.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs announced the launch of an official investigation into the reservations at the NMMC.

Read more: Zhelezniak on SBI reboot: President Zelenskyy is building his vertical, but without Yermak