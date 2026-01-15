Yermak, who promised to go to front, is not serving anywhere, - Zhelezniak. VIDEO

Former Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak is not performing military service.

This was reported in a video by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The parliamentarian sent a request to the Ministry of Defence regarding the possible conscription of Yermak into military service.

"As of the date of consideration of the deputy's appeal (mid-January), Ukrainian citizen Andrii Borysovych Yermak had not applied to any territorial recruitment and social support centre regarding his desire to perform military service during mobilisation for a special period or under contract," they noted.





The MP concludes that Yermak's statement about his readiness to go to the front is not true.

"He has not applied anywhere, he is not serving anywhere, and it seems that he will not serve. They say he is holding his own personal front somewhere in the forests of Koncha-Zaspa," the parliamentarian concluded.

What preceded this?

After his dismissal, Yermak announced that he was going to the front.

Read more: NABU conducted searches of driver of former OP head Yermak, seized phones and other electronic media, - media

Yermak's dismissal

Watch more: Chervinskyi: Yermak has been taken onto Foreign Intelligence Service’s staff. He is now super-secret officer. VIDEO