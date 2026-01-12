Political strategist Volodymyr Petrov and journalist Serhii Ivanov have been exempted from mobilisation. This is being paid for with taxpayers' money.

This was revealed in an investigation by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The parliamentarian noted that Petrov and Ivanov have a "habit" on their channels: anyone who criticises Yermak is immediately labelled a "dodger" and accused of "agreements" on deferral.

"We decided to check how they themselves feel in the deep rear with such a seemingly patriotic position. And, surprise: both are booked. Moreover, in structures close to the authorities," Zhelezniak said.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada is preparing bill to cancel deferrals for students aged 25+, - committee chairman Babak

Where do Petrov and Ivanov work?

The investigation established that Petrov has been working at the State Institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" since 31 July 2025.

Ivanov has also been employed by "Energoatom" since July.

"They received their reservations right after the attack on NABU and SAPO, which they so diligently justified on the air," Zhelezniak added.

The parliamentarian also noted that Petrov's reservation is paid for from the budget.

"But there is also good news - since this is public money, there will be several articles at once. And we will, of course, file a statement with law enforcement agencies.



Considering how often he has been streaming from the "Iceland" studio during the day since July, I think it will be easy to verify the presence of such an important employee at the Memorial Cemetery at his workplace during this time," the MP concluded.

Read more: Zhelezniak on SBI reboot: President Zelenskyy is building his vertical, but without Yermak

What preceded this?

Earlier, Zhelezniak published an investigation in which he said that Petrov, the "black media killer of Bankova," organised revenge against Nikolov for exposing corruption in the Ministry of Defence.

It is known that the military called on law enforcement agencies to investigate Petrov's activities.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s PR manager Volodymyr Petrov accused of treason: text of statement. VIDEO

What is known about Petrov?

According to media reports, during Viktor Yanukovych's presidency, Petrov organised protests against the opposition.

In May 2013, an armoured personnel carrier drove up to the protesters at the "Stand up, Ukraine!" rally, and hired thugs, one of whom was Vadym Titushko, attacked activists and journalists. Volodymyr Petrov initially admitted that he had rented the vehicle for the protest. But then he denied it.

According to media reports, during Viktor Yanukovych's presidency, Petrov's company worked for the Bankova. It is known that in the interval between elections, Petrov worked against journalists who opposed Yanukovych.

Until 2014 and afterwards, Petrov promoted anti-Ukrainian narratives and hosted broadcasts with openly pro-Russian figures.

In 2014, Petrov mocked the Ukrainian authorities' statements that Russia had openly invaded.

On his "Lumpen Show" in 2014, Petrov compared news from the occupied territories with news from Ukraine and concluded that things were worse in Ukraine because everyone was stealing.

In 2015, Petrov claimed on his "Lumpen Show" that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were allegedly shelling civilians in the temporarily occupied Donetsk.

In 2015, in a conversation with Dmytro Filimonov, a former journalist from Ukraine who now lives in Russia and openly supports the war, Petrov admired the courage of the then-living leader of the "DPR" Alexander Zakharchenko.

On 26 September 2023, Petrov stated on Natalia Moseichuk's stream that he works for the Office of the President and its head, Andrii Yermak.

However, in November 2023, he denied working for the Office of the President.

Read more: Zhelezniak explains why he will vote against Budget-2026: "I don’t understand how you can leave a hole in army funding"