Zelenskyy’s PR manager Volodymyr Petrov accused of treason: text of statement. VIDEO

The commander of the reconnaissance unit of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Denys Yaroslavskyi, called on the SSU and the Office of the Prosecutor General to investigate the activities of black political strategist Volodymyr Petrov.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The military's appeal

According to Yaroslavskyi, in 2014-2015 and in subsequent years, Petrov systematically carried out information activities that showed signs of supporting Russian aggression, propagating the occupation administrations, discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and conducting IPSO in favour of the aggressor state.

The soldier added materials from Petrov's programmes, which he had previously removed from public access, to his appeal.

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What did Petrov do?

Yaroslavskyi stated that in his programmes, Petrov:

publicly repeated key narratives of Russian propaganda;

publicly humiliated and discredited the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

made statements that hindered the mobilisation and defence of the state;

supported and legitimised the occupation administrations and Russian propagandists;

He humiliated state symbols and the unity of Ukraine.

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Yaroslavskyi's demands

He called for an analysis of the videos submitted from 2014 to the present, as well as a legal assessment of Volodymyr Petrov's actions in accordance with the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Open criminal proceedings based on the facts established during the investigation.

Ensure a proper investigation into Petrov's participation in the systematic conduct of information and psychological operations (IPSO) in favour of the aggressor state.

Identify and interrogate his guests and accomplices who also publicly voiced anti-Ukrainian narratives," the military official emphasised.

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