Owners of Telegram channels that attacked NABU and whitewashed corrupt officials revealed, - Zhelezniak

The owners of five Telegram channels that participated in the attack on anti-corruption agencies have been revealed.

This is stated in an article by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The investigation concerns five Telegram channels: INSIDER UA, Ukraine Now, Real War, Ukraine Online, and Times of Ukraine.

"We focused on those which, according to experts, were most actively involved in the dirtiest media attack on anti-corruption bodies and the most cynical defence of corrupt officials, including those involved in the Minidgate scandal," the parliamentarian said.

Experts estimate the cost of a single commissioned publication on such Telegram channels at around $2-4 thousand. If it is a political commission, it is more expensive.

Read: Telegram channels with millions of subscribers ignore the NABU's "Midas" investigation and discredit the Bureau

Times of Ukraine and Ukraine Online

Zhelezniak, citing sources, says that these channels have two co-owners: Oleh Arutyunyan and Bohdan Tymoshchuk.

Arutyunyan's official income, says the MP, is in no way consistent with a successful business.

"In 2024, his record year, he officially earned just over half a million for the entire year," he added.

Tymoshchuk received an income of 2.5 million hryvnias last year.

Read more: Telegram channels with millions of subscribers write that Russia is trying to prevent Yermak’s trip to US with Zelenskyy

INSIDER UA

Sources name 31-year-old Andrii Sakharov from Kharkiv as the owner. He has four apartments in the suburbs of Kyiv. He drives luxury cars.

After the start of the full-scale war, his income increased almost 40 times.

Read: Russia recruits migrants via Telegram for crimes in Europe, says Czech intelligence

Ukraine Now

40-year-old Viacheslav Mishalov from Dnipro. He was wealthy even before he launched or bought the channel.

He owns companies in the real estate sector.

Even after the start of the full-scale war, he continues to visit resorts abroad.

Read also: Police found over 180,000 links on Telegram used by Russian special services to recruit Ukrainians

The real war

According to sources, it allegedly belongs to 31-year-old Vadym Klymovets from the Volyn region.

He drives a 2023 BMW X6 and, despite being of conscription age, has flown to Barcelona at least once.